Clay Travis: Most sports fans want to enjoy the games, but ‘far-left’ activists are ruining them

Clay Travis believes most sports fans simply want to enjoy the games, but their experience is being ruined by “woke” liberals who insist on adding politics to sporting events.

“I think I’m just reasonable,” the OutKick.com founder and Fox Sports Radio host tells Tomi Lahren on the latest episode of Fox Nation’s “No Interruption” after she asks whether he considers himself a conservative.

“I think that there is a knife fight for the ‘woke’ community in the world of sports and they’re constantly policing each other, slicing and dicing each other,” Travis adds. “I think 75% of sports fans just want sports. They want to sit down on their couch ... pop open a beer, and they want to escape the serious things in life.

"They don’t want to get sucked into Black Live Matter and social justice warrior slogans on jerseys and they don’t want to have to worry about who is standing for the anthem.”

CLAY TRAVIS SAYS LIBERALS ARE RUINING SPORTS, WANTS TO ‘MAKE SPORTS GREAT AGAIN’

Travis, the author of “Republicans Buy Sneakers Too,” has long said that liberals are ruining sports by politicizing games that are intended to be entertainment.

“I think I speak for the vast majority of sports fans who say, ‘Hey, let us enjoy the games,’” he tells Lahren, adding that he feels “the vast majority” of sports pundits, journalists and analysts are liberals.

“It is not ‘the left,’ it is the far left and I think what has happened ... many of those sports journalists don’t have the ability to share their opinions. I don’t begrudge anybody of their political opinions if they actually want to say them,” Travis says. “Instead they use the athletes as mouthpieces and give favorable treatment to people who say far left-wing things while condemning and criticizing someone like Drew Brees who had the audacity to say the reason he stood for the national anthem was to honor both of his grandfathers who fought in World War II.”

FOX NATION’S PATRIOT AWARDS HAND OUT ‘REAL AWARDS FOR REAL HEROES’

Travis notes that most Americans presumably feel Brees’ explanation was perfectly acceptable but far-left sports media pundits criticized him anyway.

“You would have thought that he came out in favor of ISIS the way he had to backtrack and apologize,” Travis says

Travis is referring to an incident in June when the New Orleans Saints quarterback was criticized by everyone from Twitter trolls to LeBron James for saying he would stand for the anthem at the height of nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

“I think it's stories like those where people are unfairly treated, relative to their opinions, that has really driven a wedge, unfortunately, into sports and what used to be something that unites us," Travis says. "Now, it’s in many ways it’s just politics by any other name.”

CLICK HERE TO START A FREE TRIAL OF FOX NATION

According to Travis, many of the people politicizing sports aren’t actually fans.

“People who buy Colin Kaepernick jerseys don’t sit down on their couches at noon and watch football all the way until midnight on Saturday or Sunday,” he says. "Those are activists.”

To watch the latest episode of "No Interruption with Tomi Lahren", go to Fox Nation and sign up today.

Fox Nation programs are viewable on demand and from your mobile device app, but available only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from Tomi Lahren, Pete Hegseth, Abby Hornacek, Laura Ingraham, Greg Gutfeld, Tammy Bruce and many more of your favorite Fox News personalities.