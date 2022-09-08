Clay Travis: The people of Memphis are being failed by their leaders, judges, DAs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Clay Travis discusses the massive rise in Memphis murders over the past two years and how the soft-on-crime policies and leadership are to blame for this uptick on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: It's got to stop, and it's got to stop right now. I got a couple of stats for you. Memphis last year had 346 murders; the year before, 325. To put that into context for you, the all-time murder high in Memphis, Tennessee, prior to that was 230. So we're talking about a massive increase in the past couple of years. And the guy that you just referenced should have still been in prison. He only served 11 months. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder. And this also ties in with what happened earlier in Memphis in the last week.

Eliza Fletcher, 34-year-old mom, is out for an early morning jog because it's so hot here. She's got two young kids. She's a kindergarten teacher. A guy pulls over, kidnaps and murders her. And people are fed up with this. We know what the answer is, and I get fired up because I'm from Nashville, Tennessee. Memphis is just down the road from me, and there are so many fabulous people who live in that city. And they are being failed by their leaders, by their judges, by their DAs.

