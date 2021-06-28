Clay Travis on US Olympian turning back on flag: Athletes 'looking for their Colin Kaepernick payday'

Radio host and Fox News contributor Clay Travis predicted Monday that the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will see Colin Kaepernick "copycats" as activist athletes try to cash in on "saying America is awful." Travis joined "America's Newsroom" after Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry protested the national anthem during the U.S. track and field trials.

CLAY TRAVIS: Since when is winning a medal while representing your country and having the national anthem play a ‘setup’ in any magnitude at all? I mean, this is all ridiculous. Nobody knows this woman. And I think what we're going to see a lot of, unfortunately, as the Olympic trials continue and as we move into the Olympics next month, is everybody is looking for their Colin Kaepernick payday. Right? No one has ever been paid more for saying America is awful than Colin Kaepernick, whose career as an athlete ended but he became an icon on the far left for saying America is a tremendously awful place.

And I think there are a lot of athletes with envy for Colin Kaepernick becoming a martyr in many ways based on not his athletic talents, but based on his response to the national anthem. And I expect that we're going to see a lot of copycats such as this woman, there will probably be many more. Unfortunately, I don't think that the Olympics are going to be the unifying spirit that they usually are because there's a lot of money to be made by saying America stinks.

