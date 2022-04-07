Fauci's the 'most destructive' bureaucrat in US history: Clay Travis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OutKick founder Clay Travis accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of continuing his narrative on lockdowns and blaming former President Donald Trump for coronavirus deaths Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

CLAY TRAVIS: He's the most destructive bureaucrat in the history of the United States. And if you were watching right now and you were saying, "Hey, what's the importance of the midterms?" We've got to win back the House and we have to win back the Senate so this guy can be put under oath. He probably will retire. I think that's probably what he'll do, is run for the exits as soon as he starts to get legitimately questioned on all this. He should have been asked there, "OK, so we did lock down. Do you want us to lock down like China? Do you want people to hammer and nail American citizens into their homes like they did in China and refuse people to leave?" I'd also like to know, "Hey, by the way, Dr. Fauci, why have more people died if Donald Trump did such a bad job with COVID? Why have more people died since Joe Biden became president, and we had the COVID shot, the COVID vaccine — whatever you want to call it — widely distributed all over this country?"

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: