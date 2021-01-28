Famed civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell joins Fox News Media as contributor

Fox News Media signed famed civil rights lawyer Leo Terrell as a contributor, the company announced on Thursday.

Terrell will provide commentary and analysis across all platforms, including Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network. He will continue to host his Cumulus Media podcast in addition to his new role at Fox News Media.

Terrell has been a practicing member of the California Bar since 1990, holding multiple high-profile positions along the way. He’s been in leadership roles at the Black-Korean Alliance, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and California’s Statewide Commission Against Hate Crimes. Terrell has provided legal and civil rights commentary throughout his career, with appearances on various Fox News programs in addition to ABC’s "Nightline," CNN’s "Larry King Live" and NBC’s "Today."

Terell also regularly did pro-bono legal work while serving as a member of the NAACP.

Terrell once hosted a popular talk show on Cumulus Media’s Talk Radio 790 KABC-AM radio station in Los Angeles, California. He appeared on "America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino" on Thursday shortly after his new role at the network was announced.