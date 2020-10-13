Chuck Todd snubs former MSNBC colleague Keith Olbermann, says he's 'from the very far left'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd awkwardly acknowledged his former colleague Keith Olbermann without uttering his name on Tuesday's installment of "Meet the Press: Daily."

It began after Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, released a lengthy statement on the "current state of politics," condemning President Trump for his recent round of attacks against his political foes -- including Sen. Kamala Harris, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and members of the Obama administration.

KEITH OLBERMANN WALKS AWAY FROM ESPN GIG TO BASH TRUMP ON DAILY YOUTUBE SHOW

However, Romney also called out Democrats for their "blistering attacks," citing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech and remarks Olbermann recently made on his newly launched YouTube channel, in which Olbermann called the president a "terrorist."

During an interview with Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., Todd read much of Romney's statement to get Durbin's reaction but then summarized the rest of it and alluded to the Olbermann excerpt.

"He [Romney] goes on to name-check a couple of people, somebody from the very far left in the media world, and he called out Nancy Pelosi for some of her actions," Todd said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Olbermann first joined MSNBC in 1997 but after his exit the following year returned to the liberal network from 2003-2011.

Last week, the anti-Trump pundit walked away from his sports gig at ESPN to pursue his own project where he continues to bash the president.