Christopher Rufo boasts of victory with NY Mag correction, spars with writer on Twitter: ‘Very embarrassing’

A recent correction in a New York Magazine Intelligencer article began a new battle in the war between Christopher Rufo and the liberal media.

On Thursday, Rufo tweeted out news of a correction made to an article by Jonathan Chait back in April. Although the article was published three months ago, a correction was finally added to clarify and correct a quote by Rufo.

"Winning: New York Magazine's @jonathanchait fabricated a quotation in an attempt to smear me, but I caught him red-handed and his editors had to retract the false statement and issue a correction. Very embarrassing for him," Rufo tweeted.

"Funny how Chait ‘misquoted’ my remarks using completely different words and changing the entire meaning of my sentences in a way that just so happened to turn me into the villain in his narrative," he continued.

After Rufo’s post, Chait later responded on Twitter insisting that both quotes were the same.

"In fact, the misquote said virtually the same thing as the original. The misquote was minor (I will quote both in a follow-up) but we corrected because, unlike Rufo, we have standards," Chait tweeted.

He added, "It's important to get quotes right. But both lines are saying the same thing."

Rufo soon commented back, mocking Chait’s assertions.

"Regime journalism 101: ‘Yes, I absolutely fabricated the quotation to push a pre-conceived narrative, but it's not a big deal. Trust me,’" Rufo wrote.

The original quote Chait published read, "In order to achieve universal school choice, it’s necessary to create an atmosphere of universal public-school distrust." However, the corrected quote in the updated article now reads, "To get universal school choice, you really need to operate from a premise of universal public-school distrust."

Rufo posted images of the original text and new article to prove his point to his followers.

"On the left is Chait's fabricated quote, which suggests that I ‘instructed’ conservatives to ‘create an atmosphere’ of school distrust. On the right is my real quote, which says that teachers unions and school bureaucracies have already created distrust. These are not the same," Rufo explained.

"The ratio has already begun," Rufo joked about the growing number of responses to Chait’s tweet.

Rufo’s last tweet on Chait before publication read, "It's incredible that Chait boasts about his ‘standards’ in the same tweet in which he admits to fabricating a quotation to push a pre-conceived narrative. This is why the public has zero trust in regime media: lies, hubris, and hypocrisy all wrapped into one."

Rufo has faced intense media backlash for his efforts to expose critical race theory propaganda, especially in public schools. Several outlets have since attempted to attack Rufo and his movement.