Christine Blasey Ford celebrated by Hollywood liberals at star-studded book party: 'We stand with you'

Hollywood liberals rolled out the red carpet for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kanavaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford as part of her splashy media tour promoting her new book.

Ford entered the national spotlight in 2018 after she came forward with a sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh during his Senate confirmation, igniting an explosive political battle on Capitol Hill. She resurfaced last week with the release of her memoir "One Way Back."

The latest stop on her book tour was a star-studded party held Sunday in West Hollywood.

"We stand with you because you have stood with us so courageously, and we honor you, and we celebrate you. We lift our glasses to you tonight," actress Kerry Washington said in a speech, according to Variety. "To your courage, to your beauty, to your generosity as you continue to do more than you have to. You owe us nothing, and we owe you everything."

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD RETURNS TO SPOTLIGHT, WITH SYMPATHETIC PRESS IN TOW

Washington reportedly co-hosted the party with The Meteor co-founder Cindi Leive, photographer and author Amanda de Caadent, Invisible Hand CEO Genevieve Roth and Propper Daley CEO Greg Propper.

Other high-profile attendees included actresses Elizabeth Banks, Busy Phillips and Marisa Tomei, Monica Lewinsky and trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.

Additionally, Leive read aloud a message sent by Justice Clarence Thomas accuser Anita Hill.

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD WAS ‘DEVASTATED’ BY INVESTIGATIONS FINDING NO EVIDENCE TO SUPPORT KAVANAUGH ACCUSATIONS

"Christine, you will always be to me the finest example of bravery and commitment to truth, even in the face of indifference and hostility," Hill wrote in her message, according to the report. "Thank you for writing ‘One Way Back’…It is a testament to your honesty and your willingness to relive your painful experiences so that other victims of violence can be heard. Just as your testimony did in 2018, today, ‘One Way Back’ will pave the path for the healing and accountability that survivors desire and that they also deserve."

"It’s so nice to meet new people and new friends and allies and I just really look forward to speaking with you further while I’m here," Ford reportedly told her supporters at the event. "Thank you so much for reading the book and I hope you like it."

Ford, a psychologist at Stanford University, alleged Kavanaugh assaulted her at a summer party in 1982 while they were in high school, a claim Kavanaugh categorically denied during his confirmation.

Critics of Ford have hammered her for failing to recall the exact date and location of the alleged assault and point to her lack of corroborative witnesses, except for notes from a 2012 couples therapy session where she shared her allegation. Meanwhile, Kavanaugh preserved his decades-old calendar showing what he did each day that summer.

A memo released by then-Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, in November 2018 said Senate and FBI's investigations found "no evidence" to substantiate any sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

CHRISTINE BLASEY FORD DIDN'T KNOW HER TESTIMONY AGAINST KAVANAUGH WOULD BE TELEVISED UNTIL LAST MINUTE

The late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, first learned of Ford's claim in July 2018 but sat on it until September as Kavanaugh's confirmation was underway.

Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a 50–48 vote in October 2018. West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin was the only Democrat to vote with Republicans.