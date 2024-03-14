Lingerie-clad Dylan Mulvaney releases 'Girlhood' music video mocking Bud Light controversy

The transgender social media influencer behind last year's Bud Light controversy released a new music video on Wednesday appearing to take aim at critics.

Dylan Mulvaney's new video, entitled "Days of Girlhood," references the transgender woman influencer's social media journey celebrating a full year of "girlhood."

In the video, Mulvaney prances around in lingerie while getting ready for a pool party. Later on, the bikini-clad Mulvaney dances around the pool with a group of female friends. The music video has references to female pop culture films such as "Mean Girls" and "Legally Blonde."

Parts of the music video appear to reference Mulvaney's Bud Light controversy.

"The patriarchy's over, you can hold our beer!" Mulvaney chants at one point about halfway through the video. Immediately afterward, Mulvaney takes a pink water gun and starts shooting it at unlabeled cans of beer on a table, appearing to mock Kid Rock's infamous Bud Light protest.

Social media commentators on YouTube and X ripped the video and accused the trans influencer of making a mockery of what it means to be a woman.

"The most offensive thing about Dylan Mulvaney is its obsession with girlhood. You have never experienced being a girl. You will never be a girl. You are a mentally ill man. Stop making a mockery of girlhood, you perverse weasel," Portland-based writer and former Democratic congressional candidate Heidi Briones criticized.

"Dylan Mulvaney once again proves his entire career is built on mocking women with the release of his debut music video ‘Days of Girlhood,'" de-transitioned social media commentator Oli London ripped.

"Dylan Mulvaney has a new 'song' out and I have decided that waterboarding is no longer needed. Just play that sexist trash over and over again. It will break anyone," pro-life activist Abby Johnson quipped.

"Dylan Mulvaney's song features bubble baths, one-night stands, and prescription pills. Nothing about contributing to the world in a meaningful way, like real women do. If you're going to pretend to be a woman, at least pretend to be a good one," Independent Women's Forum fellow Angela Morabito critiqued.

The comment section under the music video on Mulvaney's YouTube channel was equally as harsh.

"What bothers me most is the implication that my days, being female, revolve around shopping, being socially irresponsible when it comes to sex and popping pills. If you want to get into some conspiracy, it sounds like Patriarchal Propaganda to me! Oh, look. I'm rhyming! I guess ANYONE can write a song!" the top comment read.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Mulvaney's reps for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Mulvaney is no stranger to controversy. A year ago, the influencer's partnership with Anheuser-Busch for a social media campaign created headaches for the company.

The videos spurred an angry reaction from conservatives and beer loyalists who felt the classic American brand was abandoning its customer base in favor of far-left identity politics.

The beer giant faced months of backlash over the move and Bud Light sales took a heavy hit.