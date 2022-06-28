After fall of Roe v. Wade, Christian singer Sean Feucht celebrates 'goodness of God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christian singer and songwriter Sean Feucht led a time of worship Monday in front of the Supreme Court in response to the high court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Feucht, in an interview with Fox News Digital, credited God's goodness following the landmark decision to strike down the longstanding abortion rule established nearly 50 years ago.

"I think that we have to give Him [God] praise," said Feucht. "That's what we're doing out here today. We're going to worship in front of the Supreme Court because we're going to give Him glory. We're going to give Him praise because only He could do something like this in our generation. I think it's sad when we can't even celebrate the goodness of God. So that's our heart today. We got to celebrate His goodness and be thankful for what He's done."

Feucht reflected on the intimate moment when he first felt the heart of God regarding the issue of abortion.

"The journey started for me when I was 17 years old, and I was actually on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.," he shared. "We had a prayer meeting called The Call D.C. And one of the preachers began to talk about and share about abortion and Roe v. Wade and began to share about this burden of prayer to see this reversal of this death decree. And, man, something came on my heart, and it was like a burden from heaven. Like it wasn't, it wasn't a manmade thing. It wasn't a manipulation thing. It was really like I felt like I got the heart of God for this issue and I began to pray ever since I was 17 years old."

He went on to describe the meaning of the wristband that he wears wherever he goes that reads, "Life."

"I have this ‘Life’ band. This one's been on my wrist for 10 years," said Feucht. "It used to be bright red, and now you can see it's faded. I had another one before this that's in all my wedding pictures that was on my wrist for like seven or eight years. And so every day when I look at this, it says life, I pray for life. I pray that God would reverse the death decree of Roe v Wade and bring revival to America."

Feucht addressed those who feel anger and outrage toward the Supreme Court's ruling.

"My message to them would be, think about the babies. 62 million babies have been aborted since 1973. This isn't about you and whatever you think your rights are. This is about a future generation," said Feucht. "This is about those that have been, you know, the child sacrifice on the altar of convenience. And that's why we're here. You know, we're here to take a stand for them. We're here to thank God for what he's done. And we're believing that, you know, really the fight in a lot of ways has just begun. It's going to go back to the states. And so we've got a lot of work to do."

Feucht said that one of the things the pro-life movement now needs to focus on is adoption and predicts that America is going to see a great adoption movement rise.

"I think we need to reform the adoption industry," said Feucht. "You know, we need to make it cheaper for people to adopt. I've had four friends over the last two days that have all said I want to adopt. I mean, God's moving on the hearts of people across America. And I believe we're going to see a great adoption movement rise."

Feucht pointed out that the pro-life movement needs to reinforce aid to pregnancy centers, while also bringing the fight to individual states.

"I believe we need to, again, give more resources to pregnancy centers. We've already been doing that. I think we can do more and I think that we got to fight in the states. You know, now the battle goes to the states, and so we go to individual states, and we fight for life in those states until we see victory," he said