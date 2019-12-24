Christian Post editor resigns over 'Team Trump' editorial

An editor for The Christian Post resigned from the publication on Monday over a scathing editorial that blasted another evangelical magazine, saying his employer had positioned itself as being on "Team Trump."

Napp Nazworth, who uses the #NeverTrump hashtag on his Twitter bio, said he was saddened to leave the Post after more than eight years with the newspaper.

“Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. ...,” he tweeted.

Nazworth's departure comes after Christianity Today called for President Trump's removal in an op-ed last week, a day after the Democrat-controlled House passed two articles of impeachment against him.

Titled "Trump Should Be Removed From Office," Christianity Today Editor-in-Chief Mark Galli cited the magazine's founder, the late pastor Billy Graham, in its editorial.

Galli said congressional Democrats have had it in for Trump but added: "The facts in this instance are unambiguous: The president of the United States attempted to use his political power to coerce a foreign leader to harass and discredit one of the president’s political opponents. That is not only a violation of the Constitution; more importantly, it is profoundly immoral."

The op-ed drew millions of viewers and resulted in a spike in canceled subscriptions -- but also a wave of new subscriptions, The Washington Post reported. Trump slammed the magazine, calling it "far-left."

Nearly 200 evangelical leaders condemned Christianity Today, including Franklin Graham, who criticized the magazine for invoking his father's name.

"My father knew Donald Trump, believed in Donald Trump, and in this last election, he voted for Donald Trump," Franklin Graham said. "And if he were here today, I'm sure he would tell you that himself."

In the Christian Post editorial, John Grano and Richard Land accused Galli of harboring an "obvious elitist disdain and corrosive condescension for fellow Christians with whom he disagrees."

"You may think Trump is a narcissistic, morally challenged, belligerent cad who has no business being president -- except for the pesky constitutional fact that over 60 million American voters elected him to it," the editorial said. "CT’s [Christianity Today's] disdainful, dismissive, elitist posture toward their fellow Christians may well do far more long-term damage to American Christianity and its witness than any current prudential support for President Trump will ever cause."

In a series of tweets, Nazworth explained his reason for resigning.

“When the editors had disagreements, we would work through them, letting those discussions and debates inform and improve our coverage. Now, CP [The Christian Post] has chosen to go in a different direction. Like so many other media companies, they've chosen to silo themselves,” he said.

In a statement to The Hill, The Christian Post addressed Nazworth's departure.

"The Christian Post does not normally discuss personnel matters, though we would like to say that we are so very grateful for Napp’s contribution over these many years and we wish him the best," The Christian Post said. "We will remain a publication rooted in our Christian faith & committed to objectivity in our reporting & diversity in our opinions."