CNN's Chris Cuomo says Trump 'makes a mockery' of Christianity, 'doesn't practice humanity'

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had some harsh criticisms of President Trump Friday, accusing him of "making a mockery" of Christianity and of not "practicing humanity."

Prominent evangelical magazine Christianity Today made headlines on Thursday with an editorial calling for Trump's from office following his impeachment due to the Ukraine scandal.

On Friday night, Cuomo sparred with pro-Trump evangelical radio host Eric Metaxas over his staunch support for the president despite his faith.

Metaxas began explaining his support for Trump by comparing him to a pilot with "tattoos" and a "fourth wife," stressing that he's still an "amazing pilot" aside from things being "complicated."

Cuomo compared Christian voters' opposition to President Clinton during his impeachment 20 years ago and how they "played 'Character counts'" and "morality'" to their support of Trump, who Cuomo insisted "passes none of those tests."

"If those tests don't matter anymore, it's just getting your judges and getting the political positions," Cuomo said."

Metaxas then accused Cuomo of "sophistry" for interpreting Christian religious liberty as "your ability to exclude other people because you don't like them."

"Religious liberty meant 'I'm a Christian. I don't want to bake your cake. I don't want to look at you. I don't want to sell to you..." claimed Cuomo, who later suggested such exclusion could happen to "black people."

The conversation then shifted to abortion, where Cuomo argued that the passing of Roe v. Wade was the "viability test" that Metaxas suggested should be enforced by law. The CNN anchor advised the evangelical host that "instead of weaponizing and distorting the truth," Christians should push for "more scientific research about when life begins," since there's "too much of a range." He eventually brought the discussion back to Trump.

"You have a choice of a lot of candidates who believe what you believe when it comes to reproductive rights. Why get behind a man who makes a mockery of your faith?" Cuomo asked.

"I certainly don't think- most people that I know do not think he makes a mockery of our faith," Metaxas responded.

"Does he practice any of the things you think are important?" Cuomo persisted.

Metaxas spun the question back to Cuomo, asking him if he thought Trump makes "a mockery of the Catholic faith."

"If he says he were Catholic, then yeah, he does," the "Cuomo Prime Time" host answered. "He does not practice humanity, he does not practice decency, he does not love mercy, he is intentionally unkind, he is mean to opponents, he puts himself before the collective, and he doesn't honor his oath. These all matter to us, don't they?"

He added, "I don't understand how people who believe what you believe get behind somebody who does not."