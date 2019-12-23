MSNBC's Al Sharpton rips pro-Trump evangelicals: They'd 'sell Jesus out' for judicial appointments

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton harshly criticized pro-Trump evangelicals Monday in the wake of the president's impeachment, claiming they would "sell Jesus out" in order to help a "shameless conman."

Last week, the prominent evangelical magazine Christianity Today made headlines with an editorial supporting the removal of President Trump after the Democrats in the House of Representatives officially adopted two articles of impeachment over his response to an investigation into Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Appearing "Morning Joe," Sharpton slammed evangelicals for trading in the "moral" position for "judicial nominees."

"This is not a political position, this is a moral one," Sharpton began, echoing the sentiment of the Christianity Today editor. "And by raising it to that level and putting in that perspective, he [Trump] not only exposes the president but he exposes a lot of the evangelical leaders saying, 'I support the president on his judicial nominees, I support the president on a lot of things... But you can't get away from his immorality, you can't get away from his divisiveness, his lying, his race-baiting."

Sharpton went on to argue that the editorial is asking evangelicals if they are "bargaining and selling your soul for some judicial appointments" while sacrificing "the soul of the church."

"I think this is a devastating blow," the MSNBC host continued. "The reason they're so offended is it's exposing all of them that they would take this shameless conman over the principles that they're preaching in the holy season as we celebrate Jesus. They would sell Jesus out if they felt they could get something from it is the inference he is saying from the editorial and that's sad on many levels.

Over the weekend, nearly 200 evangelical leaders condemned the magazine's editorial, which “offensively questioned the spiritual integrity and Christian witness of tens-of-millions of believers who take seriously their civic and moral obligations," they wrote to the magazine's president.

