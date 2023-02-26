Christian artists share their faith through music, want listeners to have ‘an encounter with Jesus’

Christian music artists Naomi Raine and Taya kicked off the start of the "Faith & Friends" concert series on "Fox & Friends" which is showcasing some of the biggest names in Christian music leading up to Easter.

Taya and Raine are best known for their roles in singing "Oceans" and "Jireh," respectively. The duo met on a plane last year and announced the start of their "It’s Time" tour alongside fellow music artists Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Natalie Grant.

Co-host Pete Hegseth highlighted a growing spiritual revival across the country, after students and tens of thousands flocked to a marathon worship service at Asbury University in Kentucky.

"I think that more than anything, people want God. They want to see the power of God. They want to feel his power and his presence. And so what we see happening, I think, is a response to the hunger of people," Raine responded.

Taya added she wants people to feel like they are having an "encounter with God" when they come to their concerts.

"Both our lives have been changed, and we've had moments at similar worship nights where other people have been leading, and we've just been completely transformed," she said.

"We, you know, got to hear the voice of the Lord and even just direction for our lives. And so we're just praying and believing that every person that comes would have a real encounter with Jesus and that they would be able to hear him for themselves," said Taya.

The "It’s Time" tour kicks off in April in Bradenton, Florida.