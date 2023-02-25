Mark Wahlberg opens up about his faith, reflects on the special moment God called him home

As Christians across the world begin the season of Lent, Mark Wahlberg is spotlighting the importance of faith and the ground-breaking impact his devotion to God has had on his personal and professional life.

During an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend," the Hollywood actor expressed immense gratitude for his relationship with religion, touting that it has provided him with a "world" of "opportunity."

"[The faith] part of the discipline has really afforded me all the other wonderful things in my life, my family, my career, being able to turn my life around. I grew up from very humble beginnings, obviously had a troubled youth," Wahlberg explained, Saturday.

"Once I realized that God was calling me and really wanting to help me and turn my life around, and knew that I had potential. Once I started to become more disciplined, really, the world became full of opportunity. So, I just want to share that with people and their own. But just being the best versions of themselves."

Co-host and fellow Catholic Rachel Campos-Duffy posed a powerful question to Wahlberg: "Was there a moment when God called you?"

"There's been many things, you know, I would have to say becoming a parent, becoming a husband, certainly. We talked about my youth and that sort of thing. But I think it's getting older. And, here's the great thing. Every year you get an opportunity for a reset. We're all still weak in the flesh. We just want to be closer to God and more like God," he continued.

As Ash Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, Wahlberg is urging Catholics to take a more "impactful" approach.

"Everybody knows what God wants to attach them from and, replacing bad habits with good habits. So, it's really between you and God, what you decide to give up or what you decide to do more of. I think sometimes, people can give up candy, but it's a lot more powerful and a lot more impactful to give your time to somebody else and just to give more and do more, even a kind word and a smile. You never know how far that will go with somebody who's going through some really difficult," Wahlberg said.

In his latest expedition of reinforcing his relationship with God, the award-winning actor is sharing inspiring lessons on fasting in a Catholic prayer app called "Hallow." Wahlberg is a guest narrator on the platform and discussed his "Pray 40-Day Lent Challenge."

The 51-year-old spoke candidly about how believers can challenge themselves on the holy day of prayer.

"It's the largest Christian app in the world. It was number three on Apple's free apps ahead of Google and TikTok and all of these things, Spotify, Netflix. I mean, people are thirsty for spiritual connection," he commented.

"They're thirsty and hungry for comfort, and guidance and also companionship with one another. So it's been amazing. You can tell, people are really hungry and they need spirituality in their lives. You can't really have spirituality without religion, even though it's been separated. You know, we all know that, it all goes hand-in-hand. We all need to encourage and support each other," Wahlberg concluded.

