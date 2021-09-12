Chris Wallace discusses his new book 'Countdown Bin Laden' ahead of TV special

Chris Wallace joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" ahead of the Sunday special based on his book of the same name, "Countdown bin Laden," which tells the thrilling story of the 247-day hunt to bring the 9/11 mastermind to justice.

Through interviews with key figures in the operation - including CIA Director Leon Panetta and the man who killed Usama bin Laden - Wallace's "history-thriller" takes us on a wild ride, with the "Fox News Sunday" host telling Will Cain that, despite knowing the ending, we'll be left asking ourselves, "What happens next?"

Just one day after America marked 20 years since the September 11 attacks, Wallace introduced his book by drawing a devastating parallel between Afghanistan then and now:

"A lot of us feel pretty bad, especially after yesterday, about the way that we got out of Afghanistan… It never occurred to me when I wrote the book that the Taliban who was in charge of Afghanistan on 9.11.2001 would be back in charge of Afghanistan on 9.11.2021," Wallace pointedly remarked.

"But having said that, there's a lot of good stuff that we did in our 20-year war in Afghanistan, and this may have been the best."

"This is why we came in in the first place: get bin Laden, decapitate al Qaeda, protect the homeland from terror attacks coming from Afghanistan –- we did all that."



According to the book's website, "Countdown bin Laden" delivers new information collected from Wallace’s in-depth interviews with more than a dozen central figures. Wallace also brings to life the human elements of this thrilling raid to get bin Laden, talking to families who lost loved ones on 9/11; sharing what relatives of SEAL Team Six went through; and bringing us inside the tense Situation Room during the raid.

"It's a thriller, I promise," Wallace concluded.

Wallace's gripping book about the race to apprehend the mastermind of the most consequential terrorist attack in American history hit shelves last week, with a corresponding television special slated to air tonight on both Fox News Channel and Fox Nation.