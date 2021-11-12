Expand / Collapse search
Chris Wallace on 'America's Newsroom': ‘Let’s be real,' Biden’s Build Back Better plan is not 'paid for'

'Fox News Sunday' host says Biden admin relying on 'typical Washington budget gimmicks'

Calling out the Democrats for using "typical Washington budget gimmicks" to justify President Biden's Build Back Better plan, "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "America’s Newsroom" on Friday that the spending plan is not "actually paid for."

KEY DEMOCRATIC SENATORS SILENT ON RISING INFLATION, POTENTIAL IMPLICATIONS FOR BIDEN'S MASSIVE SPENDING BILL

CHRIS WALLACE: In the end, it comes down to individuals. Joe Manchin, the 50th senator, he’s raised great concern about whether they should just pause in spending all of this federal money. There is talk it is paid for, but let’s be real, it really isn’t because they’ve done all kinds of typical Washington budget gimmicks. 

So, I think there is a lot of reason to think that there is going to be some Democrats -- it doesn’t take many in the Senate -- to say, let’s take our foot off the gas pedal for a moment.

