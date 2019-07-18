Dean Cain 'stunned' Chris Pratt called 'white supremacist' over Gadsden flag shirt: 'It symbolizes liberty'

Actor Dean Cain told Fox News Thursday night that he was "stunned" at accusations that fellow actor Chris Pratt is a white supremacist because he was photographed wearing a Gadsden flag T-shirt.

The flag, which has existed since the Revolutionary War era and has been recently popularized by the Tea Party, is in no way racist, Cain told "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"There's nothing in the world racist about the Gadsden flag," Cain said. "That flag symbolizes liberty and independence."

"I'm wearing a shirt -- it says coffee or die," Cain added, noting that his clothing was spoofing the famous image of a snake divided into 13 pieces -- which was originally captioned "Join or Die" by Benjamin Franklin.

Pratt's shirt was spotlighted in a Yahoo Movies UK article titled "Chris Pratt criticized for 'white supremacist' T-shirt."

"Although it is one of the symbols and flags used by the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team, Metallica, as well as some libertarian groups," the author wrote, "over the years the flag has been adopted by far-right political groups like the Tea Party, as well as gun-toting supporters of the Second Amendment."

Cain, best known for portraying Superman in the 1990s TV series "Lois & Clark" and starring in the 2018 film "Gosnell," added that Pratt is likely the subject of ire because he is openly supportive of the military.

"He does a lot of things for our troops," he said.

Agreeing with the sentiment, host Tucker Carlson claimed Cain, too, had exposed himself as leaning to the political right.

Cain, who is part Japanese, disclosed that he too is occasionally accused of being a "white supremacist," but is able to point out his "not all white" ancestry in retort.

Of the ongoing debate over America's founding symbols like the Gadsden and Betsy Ross flags, the former "Ripley's Believe It or Not!" host said the country continues to "strive for a more perfect union."

