Sen. Chris Murphy accuses Sen. Ron Johnson of giving Trump 'green light' to 'solicit foreign interference'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has bowed down to President Trump and gave him the "green light" to enlist foreign governments to crush his political opponents, Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., claimed in a Sunday interview.

Murphy appeared on NBC News' "Meet the Press" shortly after Johnson did, and called the Wisconsin Republican a "good friend," before adding that his statements only would fuel Trump to continue on his present course.

"First of all, Ron’s a good friend," he told host Chuck Todd. "But, I’m deeply scared by the positioning that Republicans have chosen to take. That interview was just a giant green light to the president of the United States to continue to solicit foreign interference in U.S. elections.

"[Trump] telegraphed that he's going to ask China to do the same thing that he asked the Ukrainians to do this week because Republicans are allowing him to do it," Murphy continued. "This entire country should be scared that in a moment when we need patriots, what we are getting is blind partisan loyalty.”

Johnson spoke with Todd earlier in the show and said he was concerned about corruption within the intelligence community, as well as the media bias that was fueling the impeachment probe against Trump.

"You started the piece with something incredibly biased that I would never be able to get the truth out," Johnson told Todd.

"Senator, I don’t know why you just came on here to personally attack the press and avoid answering questions about what's happened here," Todd replied. "Senator, it’s pretty clear, we’re only dealing with the facts that we have, not the facts as you wish them to be."

He added, "You're making a choice not to believe the investigations that have taken place, multiple."

Johnson claimed the media dealt only in half-truths for political reasons and weren't interested in hearing all the facts.

"I’m trying to get to the truth. I want to look at the entire truth, Chuck," Johnson said. "The media doesn't."