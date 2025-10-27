Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Chris Murphy claims Trump is using 'king-like powers' to accept donation paying military troops

Legal implications of Mellon's contribution to pay service members remain unclear

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Connecticut senator claims Trump is trying to turn US into 'totalitarian state' Video

Connecticut senator claims Trump is trying to turn US into 'totalitarian state'

During an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy claimed President Donald Trump was exercising "king-like powers" by accepting Timothy Mellon’s donation to pay U.S. military troop salaries during the government shutdown.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., claimed on Sunday that President Donald Trump exercised "king-like powers" by accepting Timothy Mellon’s donation to pay U.S. military troops during the government shutdown. 

"One of the reasons that President Trump is refusing to negotiate is because he likes the fact that the government is closed," Murphy told CNN host Jake Tapper. "He thinks he can exercise king-like powers." 

"He can open up the parts of the government that he wants. He can pay the employees who are loyal to him. This is a leader who is trying to transition our government from a democracy to something much closer to a totalitarian state," he continued.

CONNECTICUT DEMOCRATIC SENATOR UNDER FIRE OVER 'SHAMEFUL' ANTI-TRUMP PROTEST PHOTO

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks

Sen. Chris Murphy speaks at the rally to Say NO to Tax Breaks for Billionaires & Corporations at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Mellon, a reclusive billionaire, was dubbed a "patriot" and "great American citizen" by Trump following the huge gift. Mellon donated $130 million to ensure service members can be paid during the government shutdown. 

However, the legal implications of the gift currently remain a gray area. 

While 10 U.S. Code § 2601 authorizes the Secretary of Defense to use the funds, the U.S. Constitution’s appropriations clause in Article I, § 9, cl. 7 states the money has to be deposited into the U.S. Treasury first, and can’t be used on service member salaries until Congress creates a law appropriating the funds. 

US NAVY SEA HAWK HELICOPTER, F/A-18F SUPER HORNET FIGHTER JET GO DOWN IN SEPARATE SOUTH CHINA SEA INCIDENTS

President Donald Trump talking to reporters on Air Force One on his way to Japan

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One while traveling from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to Tokyo, Japan, Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.  (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

Mellon’s contribution could also risk an Antideficiency Act violation, which stops federal agencies from using money that exceeds congressional appropriations. 

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell told The New York Times, "The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members’ salaries and benefits."

AMERICA’S ‘BAT’ MAN UNVEILS TECH BUILT TO OUTSMART A CHINESE FIRST STRIKE

Mike Johnson and House GOP leaders hold up a sign that says "Votes to pay troops and federal workers"

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is joined by Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Whip Tom Emmer, and Brian Steil for a press conference on the tenth day of a government shutdown on Oct. 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images)

While the donation’s distribution still remains up in the air, The Times did find that the contribution would come to about $100 per service member. 

Mellon, a self-proclaimed former liberal who moved from the state of Connecticut that Murphy represents, has yet to make public comments about his donation.

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.

