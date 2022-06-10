Country singer Chris Janson wows crowd, talks family at the 'Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Platinum-selling and award-winning country singer Chris Janson performed at the "Fox & Friends All-American Summer Concert Series" Friday morning in New York City.

The country star flew in last-minute from Nashville to fill in for Lynyrd Skynyrd. Janson will also be performing at the 2022 CMA Music Festival in Nashville Friday night.

Janson was joined by "Fox & Friends" co-hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth and Brian Kilmeade on stage in FOX Square ahead of his performance.

When asked about his country roots, Janson reflected on growing up in Southeast Missouri.

"It's always been a part of the fabric of who I am," he said. "I mean, but when you come from a small town in middle America, what's the first thing you want to do? You want to run from there because, you know, there's rock and roll here and there's a city here. And so I went through years, you know, like everybody does of growing up. But, I mean, I always came back to my country roots because I don't know anything but being a country guy. So I live in the country at home. I love to hunt and fish. Yeah, I love conservation. I'm a bass pro man, and I got kids. We like to get out in the woods and water."

He also spoke about values and raising his family.

"Moralistic values are number one for me," said Janson. "So whenever I introduce myself to someone, I want them to remember. I don't care about having a legacy of music someday that's going to come and go always with anybody in the public eye. But I want to be remembered as a great dad, a great father, a great Christian, a great husband, a great guy for conservation, somebody who helped out and did their part."

Janson also spoke about his devotion to his wife and sharing his life with her.

"There is no other woman that I have eyes for," he said. "That's why when you see me walk into a room, I keep my head high, but I always keep my eyes low. It's just the important thing that I do. I want to impress that upon my kids. My kids will go down in history knowing that their dad had eyes for one chick."

In the coming weeks, the star-studded "Fox & Friends" concert series will feature artists such as Foreigner, Flo Rida, Maverick City Music and more.

Viewers can stream every concert live on Fox Nation or tune in to "Fox & Friends."