Chris Hayes warns ‘MAGA authoritarian lackeys’ will weaponize the DOJ for ‘Trump’s personal use and power’

"All In with Chris Hayes" host Chris Hayes claimed Tuesday that re-electing former President Trump would allow him to turn "the government into a ruthless weapon" for his own "personal use and power."

After discussing Trump’s numerous legal woes, Hayes warned, "If Donald Trump were to be re-elected, none of this would matter, that’s the explicit promise of another Trump term."

"There would be more Bill Barrs at the Department of Justice, probably even more craven figures than Barr, and more Rudy Giulianis and, more Steve Bannons. And there will be fewer Jeffrey Bermans standing up to do the right thing, they’ll be replaced by MAGA authoritarian lackeys," he suggested.

Hayes had been referring to former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman, who reportedly claimed that Trump’s Justice Department "kept demanding that I use my office to aid them politically."

Hayes warned that if Trump were to have his way that the aforementioned "MAGA authoritarian lackeys" would be "willing to convert the government into a ruthless weapon for Trump’s personal use and power, and there would be no one standing in his way."

"There is also the explicit warning for people like Berman who has now joined the legions of those who have left the circle of Trump’s influence to warn in the loudest, clearest voice possible that it is exactly as bad as it looks," he continued.

Hayes has spread apocalyptic rhetoric about Republicans before.

Back in June, he suggested that "The Republican Party as a whole, as an institution in American political life, is a continuing threat to the republic, even if some of its members did the right thing when called to against great odds and great pressure."

On the other hand, he praised some Republicans who affirmed the results of the 2020 presidential election: "…a few people, more than a handful, a few people faced with the great moral test, who acted with integrity, and ultimately, that’s what saved or democracy."