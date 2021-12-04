Chris Cuomo should have been fired from CNN 'long ago,' never allowed to defend 'scummy' brother: media critic

One media critic from a conservative watchdog group told Fox News that Chris Cuomo should have been fired "long ago," as CNN announced Saturday that the primetime anchor had been terminated from the scandal-plagued liberal network.

In a statement, CNN said that an external firm was brought in to investigate Chris Cuomo's involvement in his brother's defense of sexual harassment allegations while he was the governor of New York.

"While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate," the statement added.

Dan Gainor, vice president of Free Speech America and Business for the Media Research Center, told Fox News that CNN should not have allowed Chris Cuomo to advocate for his brother, Andrew Cuomo.

"CNN should have never let him so openly advocate for his brother in the first place. Of course, the network itself should have never helped fictionalize a resume for a backup presidential candidate – Cuomo’s brother former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo," Gainor said.

Gainor added that "of course" CNN should have fired Cuomo.

"You can’t have a ‘journalist’ using his professional contacts to help defend his scummy brother who’s accused of sexual harassment by 11 women," Gainor added.

He added that Cuomo should have been booted from CNN "long ago," but noted he was their most popular anchor.

"Should have it happened sooner? Of course. Long ago. But he’s the most popular anchor on a network fighting for even marginal relevance," Gainor said.

He added that while it's rumored CNN might try to "regain credential" after Cuomo's firing, it's unlikely without "firing pretty much every on air person and producer."

Gainor said that he's going to "predict a wild card" and guess that CNN gives chief political correspondent Dana Bash a chance on the nighttime lineup.

"I’ve seen a lot of people predicting Jim Acosta, but his own show already stinks. Jake Tapper was pushing hard against Cuomo internally, according to news reports. CNN might reward that but it is super conscious of demographics. So I’ll predict a wild card, and say with an election coming up, they give chief political correspondent Dana Bash a shot and shake up the evening shift by adding a woman to the mix," Gainor said.