Who is Hunter Biden? Judge Jeanine dives into IRS whistleblowers’ allegations against the president's son

In part four of the four-part series, "Who is Hunter Biden?" hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro, the Fox News host dives into IRS whistleblowers’ allegations that the IRS and DOJ covered up for the first family as the Hunter Biden investigation unfolded.

Pirro also delves into the latest congressional discoveries since Republicans took back the House in January as well as Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal.

The president's son agreed last month to plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax and one count of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

His court appearance is set for July 26 in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Hunter Biden has never accomplished anything in his life on his own. Has been running grifters and scams, leveraging his father's position of power for profiteering ," said Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, as referenced in the series.

"Hunter Biden is playing hardball because he knows that his father has the power to protect him," "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine said.

Part four of the Fox Nation series also addresses allegations of a Biden bribery scheme and payments the Biden family allegedly received from foreign nationals.

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the House Oversight Committee is "seeing a level of corruption here that I don't think we've ever seen in America."

"You have dozens and dozens of shell companies to hide the source of income," Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., added.

