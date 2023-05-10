Chris Christie blasts Trump's 'ridiculous' response to E. Jean Carroll verdict: 'Unluckiest SOB in the world'

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said Wednesday that the Republican Party must move away from former President Trump in 2024. Christie, who's considering running for the Republican presidential nomination, told Brian Kilmeade that Trump's response to being found liable for sexual abuse in a civil trial was "ridiculous."

CHRIS CHRISTIE: His response yesterday to me was ridiculous, that he didn't even know the woman. I mean, how many coincidences are we going to have here with Donald Trump? He must be the unluckiest S.O.B. in the world. He just has random people he's never met before, who are able to convince a jury that he sexually abused them. It's one person after another, one woman after another. The stories just continue to pile up and I think we all know he's not unlucky, that he engaged in this kind of conduct. And he talked about it himself in the Access Hollywood tape. I was there with him when the Access Hollywood tape came out. And let me tell you something, Brian, he was embarrassed. He was embarrassed then and he's tried to change the whole history now. … Look, this kind of conduct is unacceptable for somebody that we call a leader and him wanting to take leadership again. And so I do I think this is a silver bullet that ends Donald Trump's candidacy? No, I just think it's additional weight of evidence that people are going to look at and say, you know, if he's this unlucky Brian, if none of this has really happened, he's just this unlucky, we don't want a guy this unlucky as president either.

Everybody who gets involved in politics gets targeted. Donald Trump is trying to act like, you know, he's the first person this has ever happened to. It's not. It's just that he gives them much more material to target and his conduct has led to it. Don't believe, if you don't want to believe what Jean Carroll says, that's anybody's right to do. But a jury of 12 agreed with it unanimously.

The federal jury in New York City reached a decision Tuesday in the civil trial of advice columnist E. Jean Carroll vs. former President Donald Trump.

The jury decided that Trump was not liable for rape but was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. The jury awarded Carroll a total of $5 million in damages.

The six men and three women on the jury began deliberating Tuesday morning on the ninth day of the civil trial, which took place in Manhattan federal court.

Trump chose not to attend the civil trial and was absent when the verdict was read.