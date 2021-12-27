Texas lawmaker says Dem voting rights bill an assault on democracy: We're 'tired of the swamp games'

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas chastised the White House's efforts to advance the Democrats' sweeping voting rights legislation on Monday, calling it an "assault" on the U.S. election system and a "threat" to democracy at large.

"The American people are tired of the swamp games and Democrats are starting to show exactly how they feel about our democracy," Roy told "Fox News Primetime" Monday evening.

Roy made the comment in response to Vice President Kamala Harris's assertion during a wide-ranging interview with CBS' "Face the Nation," that America would lose its "role model" status if Congress fails to pass voting rights legislation in the new year. After their efforts to pass an elections bill were stymied by Republicans in 2021, Democrats are reportedly gearing up for a frontal assault on the legislative filibuster to push the legislation past the finish line.

Roy chastised Harris for spearheading the election overhaul legislation, arguing that she and President Biden have waged war with "the rule of law."

"The threat to our republic, the threat to our national security is sitting right there at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in both the vice president and the president," he said. "These are individuals who are at war with the American people. They are at war with the rule of law. They don’t care about it.

"Texas is under assault right now with wide-open borders. China is as empowered as ever. We saw what happened in Afghanistan. We are empowering the Russians with Nord stream 2, leaving Ukraine dangling in the wind, meanwhile, inflation is skyrocketing and they are focusing on the election," he said.

With Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., essentially ending President Biden's chances to pass Build Back Better, the administration pivoted to establishing a federal election framework, which Republicans say is little more than an "election takeover scheme."

"The elections are the very things the American people are going to seek to use next year and they know it they want to do everything they can to try to stop the American people for standing up in defense of this great country," Roy said.

"The small businesses, the local communities, the people out here in real America who are actually fighting to save their country. Democrats want to stand as roadblocks in that."

Harris said on Sunday that while most Americans likely don't see voting rights as an "urgent" matter, the more the administration spotlights it, the more people will realize that some are "suppressing the right of the American people to vote."

Roy called her motivations "a lie."

"There is no question about it this whole idea that they are trying to save the voting rights act is a lie, and if there is anything that characterizes this White House more it’s the word lie, because that’s what they’re doing," he said. "They want a federal takeover of elections. They want to put the Department of Justice in your neighborhood the same Department of Justice that had the FBI targeting parents for simply wanting to know what’s going on in their school boards.

"But," Roy continued, "here’s the good news. Because of COVID, the veil is lifted on the corruption of this administration but also local elections, local school board, the corruption in the school, the corruption from our universities, the corruption in the media. The American people are starting to see that the Democrats are now scurrying around trying to figure out what they can do because they know American people are on to their game."