Dems are 'perfectly happy to let cities burn' and blame Trump for pandemic: Chip Roy

The Democrats are perfectly happy to let cities burn and politicize the coronavirus pandemic to win the November election, Rep. Chip Roy said on Monday.

“Democrats want to play politics instead of actually providing the capital necessary to start businesses,” Roy, R-Texas, told “Fox & Friends.”

“We’re trying to work hard to get through this pandemic, get our economy started, keep the American people safe."

MCCONNELL UNVEILS 'HEALS' ACT

The Trump administration is considering taking "a number of options" without congressional approval as negotiations on the fourth coronavirus stimulus relief package are stalled between the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Fox News has learned.

A senior administration official told Fox News Monday that the administration is weighing taking unilateral action to quell the economic repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this point, it is unclear what item the administration could attempt unilateral action on, but much of the negotiations on Capitol Hill have come to a stalemate with regard to unemployment benefits.

“Those that are counting on enhanced unemployment need to be gravely concerned about the lack of progress,” White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. “My recommendation would be for them to call their members of Congress and their senators and ask them why they are not willing to compromise when obviously the White House is willing to compromise.”

Roy said Democrats are politicizing the issue to score points ahead of the election.

"What we are seeing in Washington is frankly appalling. I gave a floor speech last week talking about this, where we have seen a politicization of a virus, the politicization of defending the rule of law. We are seeing a Democratic Party that refuses to stand with law enforcement," said Roy, adding that Texans stand with law enforcement.

"You are seeing what is happening across this country when Democrats are in charge of cities. When we are allowing people to get murdered and businesses to get burned all because of Democrats' cynical ploy to try to oppose the president of the United States. Perfectly happy to let the cities in the United States burn, not do anything about the virus and point fingers at the president."