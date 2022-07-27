GOP lawmaker says the country needs to 'wake up' over 'extremely concerning' purchases of farmland by China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Chip Roy spoke out about China's purchase of American farmland and why it poses a national security risk Wednesday on "Hannity."

CHIP ROY: We introduced H.R. 3847, that's Curing America's Land From Foreign Interference Act, to specifically try to force that, to try to stop the Chinese Communist Party, our enemy, our adversary, from being able to pick up and buy American land. Can you imagine, can you imagine if we woke up one day and oh Khrushchev is buying up a bunch of dirt across the country? Can you imagine what we would do? The reaction would’ve been off the charts but yet we are kind of asleep at the switch right now while the Chinese Communist Party is taking specific steps like Michael outlined to attack our country.

WHY IS CHINA BUYING AMERICAN FARMLAND?

By the way, it’s not just China. We have 37 million acres in this country that are foreign-owned. That is essentially the size of Iowa. We got to wake up. We need to wake up here in Washington and prohibit this and stop it and not allow them to have our agriculture products like 140,000 acres next to Laughlin Air Force base in Texas in south Texas and Val Verde, Texas. Extremely concerning from a national security standpoint.

