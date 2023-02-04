China spy balloon is 'tangible reminder' of 'real,' 'constant' threat to the US: Former China policy adviser

After an alleged Chinese spy balloon was reported over Montana, critics have called out the Biden administration's response to the national security threat. Despite claims from China the balloon is a "civilian airship," Hudson Institute Fellow Miles Yu argued on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday that the balloon illustrates a "pattern" of Chinese surveillance and serves as a "tangible reminder" how real the threat China poses to the U.S.

CHINA MAINTAINS SPY BALLOON IS CIVILIAN, CLAIMS SOME IN US ‘HAVE HYPED IT UP TO ATTACK AND SMEAR CHINA’

MILES YU: I think this fits into a pattern of Chinese massive surveillance over America. I mean, for those who are in the China business, you know, this is a pattern. China's infiltration of America defense and intelligence system has never stopped. 24 seven. I mean, they use all kinds of platforms like cyberspace, big data, and now it's atmospheric. So this is a very tangible reminder of us that China's threat is real, and it's constant. So the reason why I mean, I think it's more to do with the timing. Blinken's visit to China is a big deal for China because this will be the first time in about four years a Secretary of State of the United States visit China. So traditionally, Chinese have these tactics to use confrontation to extract cooperation. So every time there's a some kind of a summit between leaders they normally do some kind of something cantankerous and cranky events like this to add their political bargaining chip. Of course, this time it backfired. And what will happen is China basically is going to look for some kind of scapegoat like what happened in the 1990s when China has the military intelligence chief meddle in American election by supporting the Clinton and Gore campaigns. And then that guy was socked and then kept going, repeating itself.