Chicago mayoral candidate praises DA who dropped charges against Jussie Smollett: 'Incredible' integrity

Brandon Johnson, one of two remaining candidates that will compete in Chicago's mayoral run-off race in two weeks, praised the prosecutor who dropped felony charges against actor Jussie Smollett.

Johnson, who is in a tight race with his opponent Paul Vallas described Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx as "a part of the type of reform that’s needed."

"She has led with an incredible amount of integrity," Johnson said during their fourth debate.

LORI LIGHTFOOT'S CRITICS SOUND OFF ON CHICAGO MAYOR LOSING RE-ELECTION: ‘CRIME DOESN’T PAY'

Foxx was heavily criticized after she dropped charges against Smollett for allegedly faking a hate crime where he said he was beaten up by racist and homophobic Trump supporters. Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson blasted Foxx's decision.

This eventually led to a special prosecutor to be appointed to the case. Smollett was found guilty in December 2021 on five charges, including telling a police officer he was a hate crime victim, telling an officer he was a battery victim, and telling a detective he was a hate crime victim. He was found not guilty on a sixth charge of telling a second detective he was an aggravated battery victim.

CHICAGO MAYORAL CANDIDATE STRUGGLES TO DEFEND PAST SUPPORT FOR ‘DEFUND THE POLICE' MOVEMENT

Vallas, also a Democrat, disagreed strongly with Johnson's assement of Foxx.

"She has not been aggressive at keeping dangerous criminals off the street and the data clearly states it," Vallas said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for re-election in a vote held last month. Since no candidate reached the fifty percent threshold to be elected mayor, Johnson and Vallas head to a run-off next month.

Vallas has positioned himself as a law and order candidate amid rising crime in Chicago. He is a former CEO of Chicago Public School, whereas Johnson serves on the Cook County Board of Commissioners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lightfoot has not endorsed either politician to be her successor in the aftermath of her February loss. She alleged that she was treated unfairly during the campaign because of her race and gender.