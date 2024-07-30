Joy Behar disagrees with Democrats calling JD Vance, Trump 'weird': 'Take the high road'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said she didn't think Democrats needed to be calling former President Trump and vice presidential candidate JD Vance "weird" and suggested the Democratic Party shouldn't use "name calling."

"I don't agree with that, I don't think we should use the word weird. Call him what he is, a convicted felon," she said, referring to Donald Trump specifically. "It opens the door for the other side to say, ‘well you think we’re weird, look at you.'"

Democrats, including Vice President Harris, JB Pritzker, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Rep. Eric Swalwell have used the word to describe the GOP ticket in recent days. Swalwell said on CNN that the GOP ticket's policies were both "creepy" and "weird."

"It's too much weird, and name calling, take the high road, get off the weird thing, just call him what he is," Behar, a huge critic of the former president, said.

Co-host Sara Haines appeared to go all-in on the notion that Trump, Vance and the GOP are "weird."

"Trump is kind of the weirdest of them all. Commenting on his daughter's looks and her sexual, it's weird. Having a 24-karat gold apartment and your name in gold, it's weird. And burying your ex-wife on your golf course, it's weird. So that's why that is effective, there is so much weird on the other side, that pretty much sums it up," Haines said.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, who worked for Trump in 2020, took no issue with the line of attack, and said the "weird" attack was not "below the belt."

"I think what they're saying is this is not your grandfather's Republican Party, this is one that is going outside of the mainstream, much further," Griffin said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said the "weird" attack was "innocuous," and also said it was "benign."

"These guys are just weird," Gov Tim. Walz, Minn., said during a campaign event for Harris on Saturday.

"The fascists depend on us going back, but we’re not afraid of weird people," Walz also said during the event. "We’re a little bit creeped out, but we’re not afraid."

Harris used "weird" to describe Trump at a recent fundraiser.

"You may have noticed Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, it’s just plain weird. I mean, that’s the box you put that in, right?" Harris said.