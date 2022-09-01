Chicago business owner rips politicians as crime surge threatens shop: 'They need to get it together'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One female business owner in Chicago blamed the city and state leadership for the ongoing crime crisis as many small business owners contemplate fleeing the Windy City over the surge.

Owner of Chocolat Uzma, Uzma Sharif, joined "Fox & Friends" Thursday to discuss why she blames politicians for the rise in crime and how that is impacting her decision to potentially relocate her shop.

"I think it's the people that run our city and the state," Sharif told co-host Ainsley Earhardt. "They need to get it together. They need to organize their budget, expand the police department, and give us small business owners more incentives to stay here. I have zero incentive to stay here. What is the purpose? I pay too high taxes. I charge my customers high sales tax, and every day there's an instability that we are not aware of, so anything may happen."

"We've spent so much money on updating our security systems that we feel comfortable and safe from that point, but just the city, in general, going for a run, going for a bike ride in the morning. It's just completely unpredictable," she continued.

Sharif said her shop was burglarized last August, and mentioned several people she knows personally who have been affected by violent crime. Overall, crime is up in Chicago 36% compared to last year.

"We have seen the progression over the last two and a half years," Sharif said. "The violence has escalated and it's getting too close to home. I had a friend who was carjacked a few months ago while making a delivery for her business. Another friend of mine, her business was attacked just four days ago."

"I've spoken to so many nurses and dozens of business owners throughout the week that I'm here at the shop, and the stories don't get better," she continued.

Many business owners have been forced to close their doors in Chicago as the surge in violent crime continues to threaten the ability to conduct business.

"When we were kids, we were able to go outside," Sharif said. "We could send our kids outside to play. Now we have to kind of look over our shoulders while we're getting into our car one or two blocks away."