Chicago weekend violence: 8 murdered, 44 shot, including 5 teenagers shot in a single incident

Between Friday and Sunday in Chicago, eight people were killed out of 44 total victims shot in 35 separate incidents, according to the Chicago Police Department.

One such incident in the early morning hours of Sunday on the 1800 block of West 78th Street in Chicago's South Side left five victims between the ages of 17 and 19 with gunshot wounds, including one 19-year-old woman who was pronounced dead after being shot in the chest and arm.

Three males ages 17, 18 and 19, as well as one 17-year-old female victim, are listed in fair condition after the shooting suspect apparently fired from a vehicle, according to a preliminary investigation.

A 16-year-old male victim was also fatally shot while walking down the sidewalk on the 13100 block of South Lawrence Street near Dolton, south of Chicago, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

The youngest shooting victim over the weekend was a 14-year-old male, who was shot by an unidentified suspect in a vehicle just after 8:30 p.m. Sunday on the 9400 block of South University Avenue on the South Side. The boy sustained a gunshot wound to the groin, and authorities transported him to a nearby children's hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

CPD announced Monday that the department recovered 89 guns over the weekend.

About an hour north of Chicago in Gurnee, Illinois, three people, including two teenagers, were injured in a Sunday night shooting at Six FlagsGreat America amusement park.

A spokesperson for the amusement park confirmed to Fox News Digital that shots were fired from a single car in the parking lot that immediately drove off.

Citywide, there has been a 16% decrease in total homicides this year compared to last year, with 396 homicides recorded so far in 2022 and 474 recorded over the same time period in 2021.

Compared to 2020, citywide homicide numbers are down 14%, though killings have risen 31% and 14% compared to 2019 and 2018, according to CPD statistics for the week ending Aug. 7.

Total citywide shooting incidents have also decreased compared to the last two years and increased since 2019 and 2018.

Violent crime across all major categories has increased 36% compared to the same time period last year, 28% compared to 2020, 15% since 2019 and 5% since 2018.