Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump from being targeted in the media: ’Unimpeachable right to privacy'

Chelsea Clinton defended former President Trump’s son Barron from being harassed by the press and on social media, saying Friday he’s not involved in his father’s politics and has an "unimpeachable right to privacy."

Clinton’s perspective on "The View" followed a former NBC executive targeting the younger Trump in a recent X post, commenting on his 18th birthday that he’s "fair game" now.

After serious backlash from Trump’s defenders, the former media honcho, Mike Sington, deleted the post and attempted to clarify his words in a statement to Newsweek, saying, "posted he was 'fair game' now, meaning, as an adult, he's 'fair game' for criticism from the press."

MELANIA TRUMP: LAWYER WHO INVOKED BARRON TRUMP'S NAME FOR LAUGHS AT IMPEACHMENT HEARING ‘SHOULD BE ASHAMED’

He added, "Someone pointed out to me 'fair game' could mean fair game to be harmed. I don't wish physical harm on anyone, so I took it down. I listen to the comments and criticism I receive."

Clinton, being a former president’s child herself, was asked by co-host Ana Navarro if she believed that such posts about Trump’s son go too far, even if he’s now a legal adult.

"Yesterday Barron Trump turned 18," Navarro said. "There was a debate on social media – I saw it on TV – where some people are saying, ‘OK, he’s now an adult, he’s now 18, he’s now fair game. He’s no longer a child.' He’s largely stayed out of the spotlight… How do you feel about it?"

Without hesitating, Clinton replied, "I think he’s a private citizen. I mean, I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone."

Co-host Joy Behar then brought up Trump’s other children, like Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, asking if there should be a difference in how they’re treated.

PETER FONDA SORRY FOR BARRON TRUMP TWEET BUT HIS TWEETS OFTEN GO TOO FAR

Clinton replied, noting the older siblings were the former president’s "campaign surrogates," so "it’s a totally different conversation."

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in, commenting on Trump’s vulnerability at 18.

"I know they say it’s adulthood, I have a 17-year-old about to become an 18-year-old ­– she will be an adult child. Their frontal lobes aren’t fully developed till 25," she said.

"The children didn’t choose this journey," added co-host Sara Haines. "If they chose the administration, that’s different than kids like yourself… You should not be torn down for that at all."

"Totally," Clinton said.

Fox News Digital's Nikolas Lanum contributed to this report.