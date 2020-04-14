Chef Robert Irvine: How restaurants can come back from COVID-19 pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chef Robert Irvine said on Tuesday that the two greatest challenges for restaurants will be customer confidence and creating new provisions to adapt to a world impacted by the coronavirus.

“The whole world of the restaurant business, and business in general, is going to change,” the host of the show “Restaurant Impossible” told “Fox & Friends.”

Irvine said that restaurants will have to figure out ways to make customers feel comfortable by implementing social distancing rules and wearing gloves.

“Imagine this, you go into a restaurant and somebody coughs? Oh my goodness, it will be a nightmare.”

Meanwhile, stay-at-home and social distancing orders across America meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus have put restaurant dining on hold, forcing many to close and leaving others barely surviving.

From large chains to mom-and-pop eateries, restaurants are increasingly turning to grocery sales.

The National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales since March 1.

Irvine said that restaurant business owners will have to start looking at forecasting and their revenue models will change completely. He said restaurants may have to keep tables further apart, meaning fewer customers at a time.

“What about the food chain? How is that? Is it safe and secure? There are lots of things we need to think about moving forward," Irvine said.

Fox News' Frank Miles contributed to this report.