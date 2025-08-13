Charlie Kirk, Trump Jr. warn of 'really hard times' ahead as Mamdani energizes progressive base

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump's sons are sounding the alarm on New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s candidacy as the progressive socialist candidate climbs in the polls.

"This is a Bolshevik type of group, and I say that with intentionality because they're radical," Kirk said of Mamdani's inner circle Wednesday on "Fox & Friends," drawing comparison to the revolutionary group that took over Russia in 1917 and overthrew the existing government.

"This is not part of the Democrat establishment," he added. "They want to go even further than what Zohran Mamdani has talked about."

MAMDANI'S FAILURE TO WALK BACK THESE POSITIONS COULD CAUSE RECKONING IN DEMOCRATIC PARTY: 'FIVE-ALARM WARNING'

A New York Times report from Tuesday homed in on the Democratic nominee's inner circle, a team built around progressive ideals like free buses and rent freezes.

Many of the ideas have been crafted with help from young advisors who share Mamdani's Democratic Socialists of America roots.

Kirk said the team's makeup signals that the Democratic Party’s progressive base is ready to "roar" after nearly a decade of being sidelined by the establishment.

At the same time, polling suggests Mamdani is likely to crush the competition, comprised of Republican Curtis Sliwa as well as incumbent Mayor Eric Adams and former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who are both running as independents.

ZOHRAN MAMDANI'S 'FREE' PROMISES ARE TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, YOUNG CONSERVATIVES WARN

In a Siena College poll released Tuesday, Mamdani held a 19-point lead over Cuomo (44% and 25%, respectively), followed by Sliwa (12%) and Adams (7%).

Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump also weighed in on Mamdani, Wednesday, reacting to his anti-Trump tour through the boroughs.

"This is a city, these are the markets, this is the New York Stock Exchange, this is the Nasdaq," said Eric Trump. "This is the epitome of capitalism around the world, and the guy's coming out and actively saying that he wants to shut down capitalism. It's the antithesis of what New York City is."

Donald Trump, Jr. warned that Mamdani’s economic proposals — particularly higher taxes on top earners — would drive wealth and jobs out of the city, taking much of the tax base with them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You lose 10,000, 15,000 of those ultra-high net-worth individuals, this city is in serious trouble, and no amount of free stuff being promised is going to actually help it…" he warned.

"If he wins, he's going to be great for the rest of the country in the future. Because New York City is going to go through some really hard times, and people are going to stop playing with this ridiculous experiment of communism and socialism that has not worked anywhere else in the world."

Fox News Digital reached out to Mamdani's campaign for comment but did not receive a reply in time for publication.