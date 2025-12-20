Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk ally warns GOP not to take Gen Z for granted, calling for 'sense of urgency'

Kolvet says Republicans must deliver on promises to young voters who 'gave us a chance' in 2024

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Executive producer of 'The Charlie Kirk Show' Andrew Kolvet joins ‘Saturday in America’ to discuss Charlie Kirk’s faith, leadership and the growing conservative momentum at AmericaFest 2025.

Andrew Kolvet, executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," said the legacy of his late friend, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, remains strong but warned Republicans not to take that support for granted.

"As soon as I got in the doors on Thursday, my spirits lifted. I could just tell that the momentum is so strong here, the momentum in our movement in this country," Kolvet said, referring to Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest on "Saturday in America."

But according to Kolvet, momentum alone will not carry the movement forward. Instead, he argued, conservatives should use the off-year to openly debate ideas and show they can deliver for younger voters.

Charlie Kirk shakes hands with President Donald Trump

Charlie Kirk shakes hands with President Donald Trump as Trump speaks onstage at AmericaFest 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona, on Dec. 22, 2024. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Through his work on college campuses with Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk pushed to spread conservative values in higher education while fostering debate. His legacy has brought young people across the country into the Republican Party.

TURNING POINT USA SHARES '31 WAYS TO LIVE LIKE CHARLIE KIRK' TRIBUTE ON HIS BIRTHDAY

President Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential victory has been partially attributed to inroads made with younger voters, a group that previously trended left.

"We need to make sure that Gen Z is buying into the American dream. We cannot take for granted the gains of 2024. They gave us a flyer, they gave us a chance, but we have to make good on some of those promises," Kolvet said.

Andrew Kolvet, producer of 'The Charlie Kirk Show,' speaks during the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21.

Andrew Kolvet, producer of 'The Charlie Kirk Show,' speaks during the public memorial service for Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on Sept. 21. (Patrick t. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images)

Kolvet said he believes the GOP needs to focus on making the country more affordable and giving young people economic opportunities so they can buy their first home, get married and start a family – all priorities that were central to Kirk’s mission.

ERIKA KIRK HONORS LATE HUSBAND CHARLIE IN EMOTIONAL WHITE HOUSE TRIBUTE: ‘A FREE MAN MADE FULLY FREE’

"There has to be a sense of urgency with Gen Z because they’re watching," Kolvet said.

"They [want to] know, ‘Are you going to pay attention to us? Are you going to do the things that we told you?’"

Charlie Kirk gets ready to speak before a Turning Point USA event

Charlie Kirk speaks during a campus meeting at the University of Arizona in Tucson on Oct. 17, 2024. (Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

Kolvet also argued in favor of debate within the conservative movement, saying it can ultimately strengthen the party.

CHARLIE KIRK’S LEGACY GUIDING ‘UNHAPPY’ GENERATION TOWARD FAITH, FAMILY AND FULFILLMENT ENDURES AFTER DEATH

"Let’s have those debates at a place like AmFest. Let’s do it here. This is actually a pretty darn good place to have it if you’re [going to] do this. And let’s do it in December of an off year as opposed to August of a midterm," Kolvet said.

"Embrace the debate, embrace the fire," he added.

Erika Kirk speaks onstage during a Turning Point USA conference following the death of her husband Charlie Kirk.

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, speaks during Turning Point’s annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 18. (Olivier Touron/AFP via Getty Images)

"When we get to consensus about different topics, as long as we’re doing it in the open, people are [going to] believe that it’s real on the other side."

Kirk was shot and killed on the campus of Utah Valley University in September, leaving behind two young children. His wife, Erika Kirk, now serves as CEO of Turning Point USA.

