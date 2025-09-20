Charlie Kirk ally defends Jimmy Kimmel suspension over 'vile lie' amid First Amendment criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Charlie Kirk friend and Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesman Andrew Kolvet vehemently defended Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension this week as critics raged over First Amendment concerns.

"Something important that’s being missed with the Jimmy Kimmel saga… By spreading the vile lie that Charlie was assassinated by MAGA, the implicit message from Kimmel was clear: If you kill a conservative, we will cover for you," Kolvet, who's also the executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show," wrote in a lengthy X post Saturday. "We will whitewash the murder because we don’t think conservatives deserve to live. Kill more. Assassinate more. We have your back."

He continued, "This is evil. Executives at ABC rightly received a deluge of complaints from affiliates. They asked Kimmel to apologize for lying and he refused, instead vowing to double down. Only then did he get canned."

He noted that the major networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS "enjoy massive taxpayer supported privileges and advantages," adding that they are supposed to contribute to the "public good."

Kolvet continued, "Those privileges come with a responsibility to not knowingly spread harmful lies like the one Kimmel was spreading. Jimmy Kimmel is not a victim. He’s a liar. Jimmy Kimmel is not a martyr. Charlie is. Let’s keep that straight."

On Monday, during his monologue, Kimmel discussed the alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, who is accused of killing Kirk while he was speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem on Sept. 10.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said.

The comedian didn’t specifically say that he thought the shooter was a conservative, but many have interpreted his words that way.

Robinson’s mother told investigators after they turned him in that he had recently begun to lean more to the left, and that he told his parents after the murder that Kirk was spreading "too much hate."

On Wednesday, ABC announced that "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" was indefinitely suspended following pressure from Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who threatened ABC with regulatory consequences over Kimmel’s monologue, saying "We can do this the easy way or the hard way" on a podcast.

While some on the right have cheered the vocal Trump critic being pulled from the airwaves, the suspension has sparked a firestorm of criticism over the First Amendment – and not just on the left.

Even some conservatives, like Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, has pointed out that using the FCC to silence critics could come back to haunt them.