Charlie Crist running mate tries to clear up controversial comments about special needs students

Charlie Crist's running mate Karla Hernández-Mats attempted to clean up some recent comments she made about how working with special education students makes her qualified to be Florida's lieutenant governor because her experience could help "deal with the dysfunctional legislature."

"It was an insult to the legislature because they're dysfunctional," Hernández-Mats said during an interview with WINK News. "That population of students is actually magical and magnificent, so it’s a disservice to them that I compared them to dysfunctional lawmakers."

She also slammed Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard, saying that he was using tactics from the 1960s.

"Folks are tired of the fearmongering," Hernández-Mats said. "Folks are tired of, you know, seeing their liberties and freedoms being taken away."

She also said DeSantis was "indoctrinating" children and putting politics in the classroom.

"So when we talk about indoctrinating, he’s the one that’s doing it. He’s putting politics into the classroom, which is not what parents want. It’s not what teachers want. He’s putting people in school boards that are going to follow and toe the line and do whatever it is that he says," Hernandez said during the interview.

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital earlier in September, Hernández-Mats said she was qualified to be the lieutenant governor of Florida because of her experience in special education.

"I'm a teacher, I am a sp-ed teacher-so my major was emotionally-handicapped education, OK? That by itself qualifies me to deal with the dysfunctional legislature," she said.

Crist, along with civil rights groups, called for a crimnal probe into DeSantis for sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.

DeSantis' wife Casey DeSantis criticized Hernández-Mats for her comments on Sept. 14.

"Sickened by callous words from someone who claims to be an advocate for children," she said. "I will make it my mission to let all parents know of the ‘hate in your heart.’"

Crist selected Hernández-Mats, the president of the Miami-Dade County teachers union, as his running mate in August. Crist's announcement was met with some criticism as Hernández-Mats is a vocal critic of DeSantis and pushed back against his attempts to keep schools open during the pandemic.

"Everything is on the ballot this November," she said in August at a campaign event. "If you care about freedoms, and you care about women's freedom to choose and have autonomy over their body, I need you to vote. If you care about protecting people's freedom and making sure they have access to vote, I need you to take a friend and go out and vote."