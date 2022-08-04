Charles Payne: Manchin bill is a 'complete farce'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Business host Charles Payne said Democrats' massive billion-dollar spending bill doesn't actually do anything to address climate change Thursday on "Hannity."

CHARLES PAYNE: Even if you love the climate issue itself, the president is lying to you. This bill does nothing on the climate side. What it means is we're going to continue to strip mine the planet. We're going to strip mine the planet and poison the waters. So, as you go along through the process, you have the materials you start to process, Russia takes a greater share - I mean China takes a greater share. Then you do the cell components, China takes a greater share. And then you get the batteries, this is the most important part for you to remember.

When the White House talks about energy security, I guess they're talking about those batteries. Right now china has a 77% share, in a couple of years they'll have an 80% share. Our share will go from 9% to 6%. The only part of this equation that we play a role in is at the very end of it, we buy these things.

