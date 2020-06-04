Charlamagne Tha God says talk with Rush Limbaugh was a 'waste of time'

“The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne Tha God said his recent discussion with Rush Limbaugh was a waste of time because it felt like a “performance” by the conservative talk radio legend.

“What really bothered me about that conversation was, after I left that conversation I felt like it wasn’t productive. I have no problem talking to people from the other side but I just have to feel like that’s really your truth. I don’t know if I got that from Rush, it felt like more of a performance,” Charlamagne said Wednesday on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” during a wide-ranging conversation on race relations.

MSNBC HOST RACHEL MADDOW'S RATINGS SLIDE CONTINUES DESPITE UNPRECEDENTED NEWS CYCLE

Colbert said he felt the same way when he interviewed President Trump. “It felt like a performance,” Colbert said.

Charlamagne then said he heard Limbaugh educate viewers on white supremacy following Monday’s interview with “The Breakfast Club,” so he wasn’t sure why Limbaugh downplayed it during their discussion.

“It didn’t feel productive, it felt like a waste of my time,” Charlamagne said.

Earlier in the interview, Charlamagne told Colbert that America is “a private club founded by old rich white men, for rich white men,” and we’re all caught up in a “web of white supremacy.”

RUSH LIMBAUGH, CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD SPAR OVER WHITE PRIVILEGE DURING 'BREAKFAST CLUB' CONVERSATION: 'YOU'RE BEING DELUSIONAL'

On Monday, “The Breakfast Club,” a New York City-based morning radio program that has been an essential landing spot for prominent Democrats, linked up with Limbaugh for a special conversation about the recent events that have unfolded in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The outspoken personalities found common ground on the death of Floyd being an unnecessary tragedy, but sparred over white privilege.

At one point after Limbaugh noted the success of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne Tha God said America “denies black people justice and just plain decency” but black people have been expected to act like they’re “happy to be here” because a few of them, like him, could be well-off.

BIDEN ON CONTROVERSIAL COMMENTS TO CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: 'HE WAS BEING A WISE GUY, AND I RESPONDED IN KIND'

“When did I say that?” Limbaugh asked. He attempted to finish his point when Limbaugh cut him off.

“Charlamagne, you’re adding things to my mouth that I did not say,” Limbaugh said. “I was trying to be complimentary of you and I’m trying to illustrate that you are an example to others.”

The duo then had some respectful bickering over Colin Kaepernick and what could be done to stop police brutality in America, when Charlamagne posed a question to Limbaugh.

“RIP to George Floyd but that was not an isolated incident, this is a regular occurrence,” Charlamagne said. “How are you going to use your privilege as a white male to combat this prejudice?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Limbaugh answered by fighting back against the concept of white privilege.

“I don’t buy into the notion of white privilege. I think that’s a liberal, political construct right along the lines of political correctness, it’s designed to intimidate and get people to shut up and admit they’re guilty of doing things they haven’t done,” Limbaugh said. “I don’t have any white privilege.”

“You’re being delusional,” Charlamagne shot back.