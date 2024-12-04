Charlamagne Tha God clashes with Whoopi Goldberg over Biden's pardon of Hunter: 'He just changed his mind?'

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God clashed with Whoopi Goldberg during "The View" on Wednesday over President Biden's decision to pardon his son ahead of his exit from the White House.

"I think that all of the criticism is valid,' Charlamagne said of the heat Biden has taken for breaking a repeated promise. "Democrats stand on this moral high ground all the time, and, you know, they act so self-righteous. The reality is, he didn’t have to say anything in regards to whether or not his son wanted to be pardoned."

He continued, "He could have said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not focused on that right now.’ But since they were calling Trump a threat to democracy and saying nobody is above the law, but they were speaking about him, that’s what they were running on, so when he kept saying things like… ‘Nobody is above the law, I respect the jury’s decision, in regards to my son.’ He didn’t believe that. But he didn’t have to volunteer that lie to begin with."

Biden pardoned his son on Sunday and was met with some criticism from both sides of the aisle. Most of "The View" co-hosts defended the president, especially Goldberg, who insisted that the president did not lie and that he can do whatever he wants as president.

"I'm going to stop you for a second, only because you don't know that it was a lie," Goldberg said.

HUNTER BIDEN SAYS HIS MISTAKES WERE ‘EXPLOITED’ FOR POLITICAL SPORT, HE WILL NEVER TAKE PARDON FOR GRANTED

Charlamagne asked the co-host, "You really think he just changed his mind over Thanksgiving weekend, all of the sudden?"

"I think he changed his mind because he got sick of watching everybody else get over," Goldberg shot back. "At some point you get to the place where you just go, 'So I'm just going to follow the straight and narrow always,' because that's what's expected of Democrats."

Charlamagne pushed back and said, "That's their fault," because they put themselves on a moral high ground by consistently declaring that no one is above the law. Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin noted that Democrats "ran on" the idea of respecting institutions.

She added that Biden made a point to say that the Justice Department investigation was a political pursuit, effectively attacking his own government as politicized.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Goldberg lashed out at critics of Biden on Tuesday and said it was a big problem for Democrats to criticize him.

After more back and forth over the subject, Charlamagne asked, "Why can't you say when Democrats are wrong?" He also asked why Republicans can't say when Republicans are wrong.

Goldberg said she would tell him when she thinks Democrats are wrong as he followed up, "So you don't think Joe Biden was wrong?" Goldberg and co-host Sunny Hostin both said they didn't think the president was in the wrong with his actions.

"Well that's ridiculous," Charlamagne said before Goldberg added, "you're ridiculous."

The two commentators finally hugged it out before things more heated, and Charlamagne concluded by saying he didn't think either side had the moral high ground.