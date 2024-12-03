Whoopi Goldberg lashes out at Democrats hitting Biden for Hunter pardon: 'It is his right'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg lashed out at Democrats criticizing President Biden on Tuesday over pardoning his son, Hunter Biden, and argued that the president had every right to do so.

"You know what I think is hurtful for the American people? I think what is hurtful is denying that if it’s good for the goose, it’s good for the gander. He is the President of the United States. And it is his right, and he doesn’t have to explain to anybody. This is his right as president. He can pardon — if he wants to pardon Bozo the Clown, he can pardon Bozo the Clown, so I’m not sure why, again, why people are clutching their pearls, why the left is clutching their pearls," Goldberg began.

Some Democrats, including Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet, Rep. Greg Landsman, D-Ohio, and Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., have come out against Biden's decision to pardon Hunter, arguing that Biden put his personal interest ahead of his duty.

"Democrats, you can’t have it both ways. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t let people tell you’re not taking the moral ground when we take the moral ground all the time. We fight for migrant rights, women’s rights, gay folks’ rights, trans rights and every time we do, suddenly we’re being told, oh, you’re on the woke agenda," Goldberg continued.

BIDEN PARDONS SON HUNTER BIDEN AHEAD OF EXIT FROM OVAL OFFICE

"Either we are this party, and we fight for these things, and you see what’s going on, and you get why he’s decided to do this, or you don’t," Goldberg added. "But you don’t go out and chew up other Democrats. This is a big problem, I feel, as a Democrat."

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Goldberg and said the "internal firing squad" was bothering her.

Hostin argued that no one should be mad about President Biden lying about the pardon because, she shared, President-elect Donald Trump lies, citing various fact-checks from different sources.

"So, if we want to talk about lying, let’s talk about that and stop this pearl clutching about Joe Biden lying," Hostin added.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I respect President Biden, but I think he got this one wrong," Stanton said. "This wasn’t a politically-motivated prosecution. Hunter committed felonies, and was convicted by a jury of his peers."

Jared Polis, the Democratic governor of Colorado, also criticized the decision .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"While as a father I certainly understand [Biden’s] natural desire to help his son by pardoning him, I am disappointed that he put his family ahead of the country. This is a bad precedent that could be abused by later Presidents and will sadly tarnish his reputation," Polis said in a lengthy statement.

Goldberg emphatically defended the president on Monday and said Biden "can do whatever he wants."