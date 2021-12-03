Charlamagne Tha God calls out liberal media for being 'quiet' on Bill Clinton's ties to Jeffrey Epstein

TV host Charlamagne Tha God called out the liberal media Friday night for going "quiet" on former President Bill Clinton's ties to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier this week, Epstein's former pilot Lawrence Paul Visoski testified during Ghislaine Maxwell ’s sex-trafficking trial that among the high-profile names that have flown as guests on the deceased billionaire's private jet were Clinton, former President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker.

On Friday's installment of his Comedy Central show "Tha God's Honest Truth," Charlamagne took a moment of his "I Call Bulls---" segment to call out the lack of media coverage of Epstein's jet, "aka his child sex-slave dungeon in the sky," since the scandal involves a Democrat.

"Are liberal news media outlets reporting on this?" Charlamagne asked his audience. "I don't know. I've been out of the country. They're not, right?"

"It feels kinda quiet on this. And that's why I'm calling bulls---," Charlamagne said. Because if Trump was the only one in that alleged minor-loving mile-high club, I'm willing to bet the millions Trump doesn't pay in taxes that the media would be all over this like Epstein on a- you know what? Never mind. Forget I said that."

Charlamagne, who's best known as the co-host of popular radio show "The Breakfast Club," also had some fun at the expense of former "Empire" star Jussie Smollett, the self-proclaimed "Gay Tupac" who is on trial for staging the 2019 hate crime hoax, offering a tongue-in-cheek defense of the actor.

"'Gay Tupac' is a great name because Jussie's career is as alive as Tupac is," Charlamagne quipped. "If convicted. he could face up to three years in prison. And I'm calling bulls--- on that, alright? Drop the charges, give him probation, but three years in prison? This wasn't a hoax, just method acting gone wrong!"

"So he told a little white lie to the police. Who doesn't lie to the police?! Y'all lie to the police!" the Comedy Central host exclaimed. "And I can hear some of y'all [expletive] now, ‘He didn’t just lie to the police. He lied to the Black community.' Maybe, but what [expletive] don't lie to his community, OK?! Sometimes we make up s--- for entertainment purposes!"

"Hey Jussie, 'Gay Tupac,' keep your head up, alright?" Charlamagne told the embattled actor.

"Tha God's Honest Truth," which is produced by Stephen Colbert, premiered on Comedy Central in September.

Charlamagne's radio show "The Breakfast Club" became a major destination for Democratic presidential candidates in the 2020 election cycle, generating headlines with then-White House hopefuls Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris.

Most notably, Charlamagne's 2020 interview with then-candidate Joe Biden sparked controversy on the campaign trail when the former VP told Black voters, "if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

Biden later apologized.