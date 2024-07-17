Charlamagne slams California law banning teachers from telling parents about students' gender transitions

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God criticized a California law that blocks schools and teachers from informing parents about changes to their child’s gender identity.

Charlamagne said on the podcast, "The Breakfast Club" that the law was "ridiculous," arguing parents need to know about "everything" that happens with their child.

"Teachers should inform parents about everything and anything you see in my child that I don’t see, anything that I’m missing in my child, you have to let me know," he said.

"Anything that happens with my child, you should let me know … same way if there’s things going on with my child, I know that my child is spending majority of their time with you, the teacher," he added. "I have to let you know about any mental issues, emotional issues, physical issues, food allergies. That is ridiculous."

Co-host DJ Envy agreed with Charlamagne and called the law "stupid."

The first in the nation bill has stoked ire among parents and politicians, who slammed the bill as a usurpation of parents' rights. AB1955 prevents school districts from notifying parents if their child starts to go by different pronouns or identify as the opposite gender.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Monday, which only permits teachers to reveal this information to parents if the child allows them to.

Newsom spokesperson Brandon Richards said the new California law will "keep children safe while protecting the critical role of parents."

"It protects the child-parent relationship by preventing politicians and school staff from inappropriately intervening in family matters and attempting to control if, when, and how families have deeply personal conversations," Richards said.

AB 1955 has won praise from LGBTQ+ advocacy groups who say the ban will help protect transgender and gender-nonconforming students whose parents aren't affirming of their gender change.

Billionaire Elon Musk announced Tuesday that he would be moving the headquarters of SpaceX and X to Texas in response to the law. Musk said he warned Newsom a year ago "that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children."

"This is the final straw," he wrote on X, his social media platform, in explaining his decision. "Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas."

"And 𝕏 HQ will move to Austin," he added. In 2021, Musk moved Tesla's headquarters from Northern California to Texas.

