Charlamagne says Dems 'sound like hypocrites' for demanding congressional approval for strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Radio host Charlamagne tha God called out Democrats on Monday for their outrage about President Donald Trump launching strikes on Iran without congressional authority, saying they turned a blind eye when Democrats recently did the same.

The U.S. launched a surprise strike using B-2 stealth bombers on Iran’s Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities on Saturday.

"All three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction," Joint Chiefs Chairman Air Force Gen. Dan Caine said during a briefing at the Pentagon on Sunday morning.

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., called out Trump for the strikes during a Sunday appearance on NBC’s "Meet the Press," arguing the head of state should have begun the process by first "coming to Congress and asking for authorization to do this."

He continued, "That's the constitutional approach to this. He could have talked to us about what the goal is and what the plan is ahead of time. And we could have had a discussion about it."

Charlamagne agreed, but argued Democrats like Kelly should look in the mirror.

TRUMP RECEIVES MIXED SUPPORT FROM CONGRESS FOR IRAN STRIKES AS WAR POWERS DEBATE RAGES

"Morgyn, this is one of those times when politicians sound like hypocrites, because Mark Kelly is right, the president should get congressional approval," he said about the national war powers debate. "But there have been a bunch of presidents who have ordered strikes without congressional approval."

"Barack Obama did it against Libya. Joe Biden ordered strikes in Iraq and Syria without congressional approval. Bill Clinton did it with - 'Kosovo' I think you pronounce it?" he recalled. "So presidents ordering military action without congressional approval has become pretty routine."

Co-host Morgyn V. Wood noted that this issue is now being cited for possible impeachment.

"So why didn't it lead to an impeachment for everybody else? Like, when Barack Obama did it, when Biden did it, when Clinton did it?" Charlamagne asked.

Wood said that there have been calls for impeachment over presidents’ military actions without congressional approval before, but Charlamagne was not persuaded.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"I don’t even remember hearing about it during the Joe Biden administration," Charlamagne said.

"I guess that’s just because of the way Trump has been moving," co-host DJ Envy said. "But we didn’t hear about it when Obama did it. We didn’t hear about it when Biden did it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I do remember when Obama did it," Charlamagne said. "When Obama did it, I do remember, you know, people in Congress saying he needed congressional approval, and they were making it a thing. I don’t remember the Biden thing at all. I don’t remember that even making a headline."

After Wood recalled the widespread outrage over Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Charlamagne said he recalled Biden’s lack of accountability for military missteps after an NBC News piece headlined, "Presidents' ordering military action without Congress' approval has become routine."

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.