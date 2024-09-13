Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Charlamagne calls Biden ‘Donkey of the Day’ for wearing MAGA hat: 'You got to keep Joe Biden in the basement'

The White House called the move a gesture of 'bipartisan unity'

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
close
Charlamagne Tha God praises Trump for having 'killed the language of politics' Video

Charlamagne Tha God praises Trump for having 'killed the language of politics'

Though "The Breakfast Club" host and political commentator Charlamagne Tha God is not a Trump fan, he praised the former president for having "killed the language of politics."

Radio host Charlamagne Tha God said President Biden was his "donkey of the day" for wearing a "Make American Great Again" hat at a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

"Donkey of the day for Thursday, September 12th, goes to President Joe Biden," Charlamagne said on "The Breakfast Club," adding it proves that "you got to keep Joe Biden in the basement," Mediaite first reported

At the 9/11 commemoration event, Biden spoke to a supporter of former President Trump, before the two men swapped hats.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD HITS MSNBC FOR CLAIMING HE'S SPREADING ‘MAGA MESSAGING’: ‘THESE PEOPLE AREN’T MAGA'

"You call him a threat to democracy," Charlamagne continued. "If he’s a threat to democracy, why are you wearing paraphernalia that supports him being president in 2024?"

  • Charlamagne Tha God Kamala Harris
    Image 1 of 3

    Charlamagne Tha God and Kamala Harris. (Getty Images)

  • Charlamagne speaks on stage
    Image 2 of 3

    Charlamagne tha God speaks on stage during day 2 of the Cry Out 2024 at George R. Brown Convention Center on June 22, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) ((Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images))

  • Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld!
    Image 3 of 3

    Charlamagne Tha God on Gutfeld! (Fox News Channel)

The Trump campaign called the president out on social media, jokingly thanking him for his support. The White House called Biden's move a show of "bipartisan unity."

Biden donned the hat after a friendly conversation with a Trump supporter, where the two needled each other about their ages. The moment drew some praise online for Biden for having a sense of humor about himself.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that," White House press aide Andrew Bates posted to X. "As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it."

CHARLAMAGNE SAYS ‘ALL I HEAR IS EGO’ FROM BIDEN, CALLS ON DEMOCRATS TO CHALLENGE HIM FOR NOMINATION AT DNC

Charlamagne challenged that stance and said Biden needed to consider the bigger picture, as Vice President Kamala Harris tries to defeat an opponent that the president has routinely called an existential threat to democracy. 

"Look, I’m all for bipartisan togetherness, OK, but not when you’re trying to win an election, and somebody please tell President Biden this isn’t the Republican Party he came up with. OK, it’s MAGA," he said.

Charlamagne then joked that Biden might have been confused and thought MAGA stood for "Make America Geriatric Again."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 