CEOs attacking Georgia election law are 'pathetic, weak moral cowards': Lara Logan

Fox Nation host Lara Logan told "Outnumbered" Friday that the leaders of Delta and other companies who are criticizing Georgia's newly enacted election law are "pathetic, weak, moral cowards" who are ony worried about getting canceled.

LARA LOGAN: Why is the legislation being reviewed by the CEO of any private company?

...

I mean, you know what? What comes to mind for me is what Davy Crockett said -- I think he said it best -- You could all go to hell and I'll go to Texas, OK? Because I'm sick and tired. I know I speak on behalf of millions of people in this country who want to say to the pathetic, weak moral cowards who are leading these companies, who are so worried about the mob and cancel culture and everybody else, it's enough already. Time to stop.

....

We all know what real racism is and what real racism looks like. And you're not fooling anybody. It's dishonest. It's fundamentally morally depraved and it is also tyrannical. That's what we're really looking at here. This is a form of tyranny.

….

The real question is, why don't you want more secure voting laws? What's wrong with that? Because no one here is trying to talk about how we can make the bill better or what we can really do that addresses concerns. Know what they're talking about is how to silence and intimidate and oppress every single person who doesn't agree with them. So you know what I'm going to do? I'm going to fly Southwest.

