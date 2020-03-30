CEO of orthodontic company producing masks, ventilator parts: 'We all got to do our part'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The CEO of California orthodontics company byte told Fox News Monday the company will be producing masks and ventilator parts to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

"We all got to do our part and that’s what we’re doing right now," Neeraj Gunsagar told “America’s Newsroom."

Officials in several states have reported shortages of personal protective equipment for medical personnel, including masks, as well as ventilators.

“We’ve been spending a lot of time, obviously listening to the news and trying to do our part,” Gunsagar said. “President Trump, the administration has asked for all Americans to step up and we at byte did.

“We very quickly transitioned our manufacturing capacity out in Oklahoma to focus on airways for ventilator parts as well as masks and shields and we also have a lab in California that did the same, so we shifted them quickly to also make masks and shields,” he explained.

When host Ed Henry asked Gunsagar when he expects the masks will get to healthcare workers who need them, the CEO said, “I think we will be getting them out this week.”

He explained that the company's executive team spent "a lot of time last week" speaking to employees at the manufacturing facility in Oklahoma to prepate for the launch.

When asked how many parts and masks byte expects to send out Gunsagar said, “We’re just going to let her rip. See what we can do.”

With so-called “stay at home” orders in effect in several states across the country, including California, Gunsagar said that the coronavirus pandemic is not affecting his business since byte is an “at-home” treatment company specializing in invisible aligners. The CEO explained that an impression kit is ordered online and the company’s network of dentists and orthodontists across the country oversee the treatment.

On Monday, host Ed Henry also asked Gunsagar why he thinks so many Americans are stepping up.

“We’re a united country and we all got to step up to do our part,” he said in response. “This is not a political issue, this is a crisis that we’re all handling individually and the same.”

“So I think for everybody out there, if you can keep your workers, we’re going to get through this on the other end of this,” he continued. “I think our country will be stronger than ever and I think the reality is is if you can produce masks and if you can produce other things through a manufacturing capacity please do.”