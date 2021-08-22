CBS reporter instructs WH staff to show Biden the poll about his job approval falling

CBS reporter Bo Erickson called on the Biden administration to inform President Joe Biden on his now falling job approval numbers.

On Sunday, Biden gave an update to reporters on the administration’s response to the incoming Hurricane Henri as well as the ongoing Afghanistan crisis. After the update, he answered questions from the press.

CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe asked the president about the most recent CBS News poll which showed while American approve of removing troops from Afghanistan, they disapprove of the president’s response.

"A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you've handled it," O'keefe said. "The majority of Americans – forgive me, I'm just the messenger – no longer consider you to be competent, focused, or effective at the job. What would you say to those Americans?"

Biden initially responded that the pullout of U.S. troops was "going to be hard and painful no matter when it started." However, after more pressing from the reporter, Biden admitted that he "didn’t see" the poll in question.

Shortly afterwards, O'Keefe's colleague Erickson tweeted the poll in an effort for the administration to find it.

"Dear White House staff, please share the below polling to @POTUS. He said he had not seen it yet," Erickson tweeted.

The poll showed that although 63 percent of Americans currently approve of the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, only 47 percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling. Biden’s overall approval rating has also dropped to 50 percent, down from July’s rating of 58 percent.

In regards to Afghanistan, 44 percent of Americans polled believed that the removal of U.S. troops has gone "very badly" with 74 percent of those polled believing it went very or somewhat badly.